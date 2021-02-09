 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2021 in Decatur, IL

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 11.28. We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees today. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 1:00 AM CST. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

