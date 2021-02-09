Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2021 in Decatur, IL

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 11.28. We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees today. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 1:00 AM CST. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.