It will be a cold day in Decatur, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2022 in Decatur, IL
