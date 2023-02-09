Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 27 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 3:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2023 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers in spots this morning as a weak cold front finishes moving over the area. Find out what temperatures are expected this afternoon and w…
Rain will start to push back in this afternoon and it looks we'll be covered in showers and thunderstorms tonight. Then very strong winds for …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. It should be …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Decatur Tuesday. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. We'll s…