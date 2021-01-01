Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.