Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur today. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 94% chance of precipitation. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 12:15 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Decatur, IL
