Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2023 in Decatur, IL

Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

