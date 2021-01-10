It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 20.82. A 20-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 32.69. …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Exp…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, wi…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Cloudy. Low 27F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 32.64. We'll …
For the drive home in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Wedne…
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Considerable cloudiness. Low 23F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoor…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 21.44. 23 degrees is…
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tues…