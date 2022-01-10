It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2022 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
A period of freezing rain during the afternoon Saturday may cause icy spots on roads across Central Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
Tonight will be the coldest night of the season so far for Central and Southern Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us how cold it will get.
Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Rain is …
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 15. Today's forecasted low…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur today. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. A 13-degree low is forecasted. Partly c…
It will be a cold day in Decatur, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. Today's condit…
For the drive home in Decatur: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 29F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 8…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 13. We'll see a low temperature …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 22. Today's forecasted low tempe…