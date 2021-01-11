It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 22.23. 25 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2021 in Decatur, IL
