Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2022 in Decatur, IL
