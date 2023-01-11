 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2023 in Decatur, IL

Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

