Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2023 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
No snow showers around today, but they won't be staying away. Find out when snow will return, how long it will stick around, and how much will fall in our weekend forecast.
Rain and snow showers across the area today as a low-pressure system works over us. See when the activity will peak, how much snow will fall, and when it will all end in our weather update.
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
Decatur's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Decatur will be cool tomorrow. The for…
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Overcast. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures w…
It will be a cold day in Decatur, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
After record high temps and tornadoes in central Illinois Tuesday, it's going to be much colder today and a chance of snow is coming back. Find out how long the snow chance will stick around here.