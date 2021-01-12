Decatur residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2021 in Decatur, IL
