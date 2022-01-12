 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2022 in Decatur, IL

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Decatur Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

