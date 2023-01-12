The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Decatur Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until THU 8:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2023 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
No snow showers around today, but they won't be staying away. Find out when snow will return, how long it will stick around, and how much will fall in our weekend forecast.
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
Not much rain Wednesday, but that's going to change Thursday as a cold front works over central Illinois. Find out when storms are most likely, what will happen to temperatures, and if we'll see snow here.
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
Decatur's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Decatur will be cool tomorrow. The for…
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Overcast. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures w…
It will be a cold day in Decatur, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Decatur residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We will see a m…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur today. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees toda…