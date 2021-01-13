Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur today. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 20.82. A 20-degree l…
For the drive home in Decatur: Mostly clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur …
Decatur's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 22.23. 25 degrees is today…
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, wi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Considerable cloudiness. Low 23F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoor…
For the drive home in Decatur: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 30F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Decatur will be cool tom…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Cloudy. Low 27F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 21.44. 23 degrees is…