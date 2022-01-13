Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Temperatures in Decatur will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.