Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2023 in Decatur, IL

It will be a cold day in Decatur, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

