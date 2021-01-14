Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Cool temperatures will blanket the Decatur area Thursday. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 71% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.