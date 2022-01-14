 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur today. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until FRI 4:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

