Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2023 in Decatur, IL

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.