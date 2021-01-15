It will be a cold day in Decatur, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Decatur's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Decatur …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur today. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun…
Decatur residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 20.82. A 20-degree l…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 22.23. 25 degrees is today…
For the drive home in Decatur: Mostly clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur …
Decatur's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors…
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Considerable cloudiness. Low 23F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoor…
For the drive home in Decatur: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 30F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Decatur will be cool tom…
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Rain and snow in the evening transitioning to snow showers late. Low 31F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. C…