It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30. Today's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2022 in Decatur, IL
