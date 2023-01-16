Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2023 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Sunday.
Widespread rain and falling temperatures with the first cold front this morning, scattered rain and snow with the second cold front this evening. Get all the details on Thursday and Friday here.
The last of the snow will come to an end this afternoon and we'll see a warming trend for the holiday weekend. Rain will be making a comeback though. Get all the details on today through MLK Day here.
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
Not much rain Wednesday, but that's going to change Thursday as a cold front works over central Illinois. Find out when storms are most likely, what will happen to temperatures, and if we'll see snow here.
Decatur's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Highs in …
Temperatures in Decatur will be cool today. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Partly cloud…
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
Decatur's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur tomorrow…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Decatur Tuesday. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…