Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2023 in Decatur, IL

Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

