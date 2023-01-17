Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2023 in Decatur, IL

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.