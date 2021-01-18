It will be a cold day in Decatur, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. A 20-degree low is forcasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2021 in Decatur, IL
