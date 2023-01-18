 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2023 in Decatur, IL

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Decatur Wednesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

