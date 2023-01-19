The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Decatur Thursday. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 56% chance of rain. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in Decatur, IL
