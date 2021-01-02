Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2021 in Decatur, IL
