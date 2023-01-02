 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2023 in Decatur, IL

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 4:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News