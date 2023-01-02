Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 4:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2023 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
A stalled out cold front just to our east will be bringing us wet conditions and colder temperatures today. How are New Year's Eve and New Year's Day looking? Get all the details here.
Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. The Dec…
Decatur's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Decatur residents should expect temper…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Partly cloudy and windy during the evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds overnight. Low near 40F. Winds S…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in t…
For the drive home in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies. Low 12F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temper…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low around 40F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Decatur…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Decatur area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Decatur Saturday. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Exp…
Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but a…