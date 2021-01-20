It will be a cold day in Decatur, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2021 in Decatur, IL
