Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2022 in Decatur, IL

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. 6 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.