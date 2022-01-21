It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 25. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2022 in Decatur, IL
