It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 20.18. Today's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Decatur, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcas…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 21.32. 26 degrees …
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Clear. Low 29F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures in Decatur will be…
It will be a cold day in Decatur, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. Expect periods…
It will be a cold day in Decatur, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. A 20-degree low is forcasted. Models are …
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. …
It will be a cold day in Decatur, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. It's likely to …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur today. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies…
This evening in Decatur: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 20F.…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 20F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. I…