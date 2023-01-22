Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur today. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2023 in Decatur, IL
