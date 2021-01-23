 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur today. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

