Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2023 in Decatur, IL

It will be a cold day in Decatur, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.