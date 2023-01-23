It will be a cold day in Decatur, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2023 in Decatur, IL
We dried out overnight, but we're not done with rain just yet! A cold front will arrive this afternoon causing temperatures to drop and eventually some snow to fall. Full details here.
Lots of showers and even some thunderstorms with a warm front today. A cold front will keep the rain chance going tomorrow and eventually bring some snow. Get all the details in our weather update.
No snow or rain showers today, but they're coming back! Find out when our next chance for showers will begin, when it will end, and how much snow will fall in our weekend forecast.
