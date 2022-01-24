Decatur residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 10 degrees. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2022 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. 8 degrees is today's l…
Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. …
Decatur residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today.…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 8F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur today. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. 17 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of s…
Decatur's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 6F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperature…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. 6 degrees is today's l…
This evening in Decatur: Overcast. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely h…