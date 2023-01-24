Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2023 in Decatur, IL

Decatur residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.