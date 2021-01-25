 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur today. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 3:00 AM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

