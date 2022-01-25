It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. We'll see a low temperature of 0 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2022 in Decatur, IL
