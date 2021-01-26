 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in Decatur, IL

It will be a cold day in Decatur, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. There is a 32% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

