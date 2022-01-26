It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 21. Today's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2022 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
Temperatures will be bad enough, but factor in the wind and it will feel even worse. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us how cold it's going to get across Central and Southern Illinois.
For the drive home in Decatur: Cloudy. Low 17F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Decatur will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it wil…
Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur today. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. 17 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of s…
Decatur residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Decatur's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 6F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperature…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 8F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. 6 degrees is today's l…
This evening in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies. Low 14F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures…