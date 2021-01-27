Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Decatur, IL

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 20.3. 14 degrees is today's low. There is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.