Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

