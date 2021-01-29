 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur today. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

