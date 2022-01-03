 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2022 in Decatur, IL

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 28. A 22-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News