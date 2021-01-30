It will be a cold day in Decatur, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 22 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur today. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. Rain is expected f…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 26.25. 17 degrees …
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Some mixed winter precipitation poss…
It will be a cold day in Decatur, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Cloudy skies. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 28F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 d…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur today. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be cal…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur today. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 20.3. 14 degrees is …
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. …
Decatur's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.…