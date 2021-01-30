 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Decatur, IL

It will be a cold day in Decatur, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 22 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

