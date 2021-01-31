 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur today. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 78% chance of rain. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the North. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

