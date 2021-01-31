Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur today. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 78% chance of rain. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the North. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Decatur, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 3…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur today. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. Rain is expected f…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 26.25. 17 degrees …
It will be a cold day in Decatur, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
Decatur's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur today. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 20.3. 14 degrees is …
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. …
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Windy at times with rain. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quart…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with …