Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until MON 12:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.