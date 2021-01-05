It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 32.64. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2021 in Decatur, IL
